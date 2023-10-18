Top track

Eddie 9V - Yella Aligator

Eddie 9V en Concert à Nantes

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€23

About

Eddie 9V est un artiste américain qui a réussi à s'imposer en quelques années dans le monde de la musique, il est considéré aujourd'hui comme le renouveau de la scène southern roots.

La sortie de son troisième album, “Capricorn”, début 2023, ouvre les por Read more

Présenté par ON THE ROAD AGAIN.

Lineup

The Freaky Buds, Eddie 9V

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

