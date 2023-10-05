Top track

Matt Johnson - Goddess

Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are delighted to host Yamaha and Vintage Vibe signature artist, keyboard player, producer and long-time co-writer for Jamiroquai - Matt Johnson - at The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

For the last 20 years, Matt has been the keyboard player for Jamiroquai, Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Matt Johnson

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

