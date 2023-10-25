Top track

Die Nerven "100 Milliarden Dezibel" Tour Part II

Oetinger Villa
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDarmstadt
€22.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Seit 2010 gibt es DIE NERVEN, gegründet in Esslingen und mittlerweile verteilt auf Stuttgart und Berlin, und sie gelten heute, zwölf Jahre später, nicht nur als eine der besten Live-Bands des Landes: Nach einer an kreativem Schöpfungswillen unvergleichlich Read more

Präsentiert von dq agency, Visions, taz, ByteFM und Fragmente.

Lineup

Die Nerven

Venue

Oetinger Villa

Kranichsteiner Straße 81, 64289 Darmstadt, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

