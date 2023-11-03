Top track

KEG - Kids

Keg

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Landing somewhere between Dexys Midnight Runners and a jumper ready to be unravelled, Keg take pleasure in creating music which straddles chaos and knitwear. Preferring to delve into a diverse well of influences, the 7 instrumentalists that make up KEG hav...

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

KEG

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

