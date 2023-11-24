Top track

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Heaven
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
Event information

Cultural appropriation. Misogyny and racism. Social media vanity. Post-colonialism and political correctness. These are not talking points that you’d ordinarily hear on the dancefloor but Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul are ripping up the rulebook with t Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

