Top track

Mapessa (feat. Tiakola)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LETO

Transbordeur
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mapessa (feat. Tiakola)
Got a code?

About

Grand espoir du rap français depuis ses premiers titres, LETO a fait ses armes très jeune au sein du groupe PSO THUG. Depuis quelques années, le rappeur parisien a multiplié les apparitions aux côtés d’artistes renommés (Fianso, Alkapote…) et feat. prestig Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO en accord avec DECIBELS PRODUCTIONS, BACK TO BELLUM et WINTERFELL MUSIC.

Lineup

Leto

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.