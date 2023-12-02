DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Autoescuela + Meeky + Adiós Adiós + Otro

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Autoescuela + meeky + Adiós Adiós + Otro en Mazo Madriz.

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

Autoescuela, Meeky

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

