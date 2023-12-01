DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Necks

Spazio Teatro 89
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Necks are one of the great cult bands of Australia.

Chris Abrahams (piano), Tony Buck (drums), and Lloyd Swanton (bass) conjure a chemistry together that defies description in orthodox terms.

Featuring lengthy pieces which slowly unravel in the most...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Spazio Teatro 89 e Volume Dischi e Libri

Lineup

The Necks

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.