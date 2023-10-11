Top track

Luna

Invent Animate / Void Of Vision / Thrown / Aviana

Avondale Music Hall
Wed, 11 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.33

About

6pm doors 6:30 show start

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Empire Productions LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Thrown, Aviana, Void of Vision and 1 more

Venue

Avondale Music Hall

3336 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

