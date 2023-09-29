Top track

WORK x 999999999 Invite: 999999999, B2, Luciid, & Annika Wolfe

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$66.08

About

Due to high demand, we put in WORK to put together a second show. On Friday, Sept 29th - WORK x 999999999 Invite: 999999999, B2, Luciid, and Annika Wolfe.

We are proud to present to you a showcase of artists carefully curated in collaboration with one ano Read more

Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
Lineup

999999999

Venue

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

