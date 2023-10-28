DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Morreo

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Solo dos discos a sus espaldas y ya podemos decir que Morreo se han

reinventado. Porque, donde "Fiesta Nacional" era un disco que entroncaba el lado más añejo de Germán y Joseca con algunos destellos contemporáneos, su nuevo álbum,

"Alegría" es un desper Read more

Organizado por Altxerri Jazz Bar.

Lineup

Morreo

Venue

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

