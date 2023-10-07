DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

B:RAVE - A UV Brass Rave

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Glastonbury favourites Old Dirty Brasstards and Beyond Repair Entertainment are back to immerse you in a spectacular night of 90s club classics!

Let us ‘be your fantasy’ as you sing and dance to smash hits such as, Rhythm Is A Dancer, Pump Up The Jam and Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs