Don't Let Me Go Back

Raye Zaragoza with special guest Alma Russ

Eddie's Attic
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:30 pm
From $26.70

Raye Zaragoza with special guest Alma Russ live at Eddie's Attic!

Growing up as a woman, you’re constantly told that your wedding will be the happiest day of your life. It’s the ultimate marker of your youth and allure, the moment you’ve achieved stabilit Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Alma Russ, Raye Zaragoza

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

