Fabio Concato in Musico Ambulante

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSomma Vesuviana
€38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fabio Concato in "MUSICO AMBULANTE"

Tutte le età
Presentato da Teatro Summarte.

Lineup

Fabio Concato

Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

