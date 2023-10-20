Top track

Warrington Runcorn New Town Development Plan - Just Off The M56 (J12)

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan

Sheaf St.
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan expresses the optimism and betrayal of our modern industrialised society. Giving voice to the disconnect between people and place, history and futures through sci-fi Read more

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan, Elsa Hewitt

Sheaf St.

3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.