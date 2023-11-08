Top track

Don't Cling To Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Murder Capital

PROJECT HOUSE
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Cling To Life
Got a code?

About

Dublin-based post-punk group The Murder Capital explore the darker side of society utilizing rumbling dread and the cathartic elements of post-punk as their tools.

Despite each member originating from locales across Ireland, the five met while studying at Read more

Presented by PROJECT HOUSE.

Lineup

The Murder Capital, Teeth Machine

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.