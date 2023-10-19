Top track

Joshua Idehen & Scrimshire - Don't You Give Up On Me

POPUP!
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Joshua Idehen, anglais d'origine nigériane basé en Suède, est un musicien et slammeur de génie. Après des collaborations prestigieuses avec Comet is Coming, Sons of Kemet et Daedelus, il sort "Learn To Swim" en avril dernier, pépite jazz et éléctronique qu Read more

Présenté par GiantSteps.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Joshua Idehen

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

