DESTRUCTION

The Underworld
Thu, 26 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dragon Productions, Metal Hammer & metal.de Present the Legendary 40 Years of DESTRUCTION Tour 2023

German Thrash Metal Titans Celebrate a Milestone in Heavy Metal History

Dragon Productions is proud to announce the highly anticipated 40 years anniversar

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Crisix, Whiplash, Destruction

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

