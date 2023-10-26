DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Dragon Productions, Metal Hammer & metal.de Present the Legendary 40 Years of DESTRUCTION Tour 2023
German Thrash Metal Titans Celebrate a Milestone in Heavy Metal History
Dragon Productions is proud to announce the highly anticipated 40 years anniversar
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs