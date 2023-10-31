Top track

Mary Bell - Consent

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mary Bell

La Boule Noire
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mary Bell - Consent
Got a code?

About

Mary Bell est un groupe punk basé à Paris, composé d'Alice Carlier (chant), Victoria Arfi (guitare), Tristan Badré (basse), Marie Filliette (batterie).

Le groupe s'est formé en 2013, a depuis sorti plusieurs EP et albums, et a tourné de nombreuses fois à Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire & Meanwhile

Lineup

Mary Bell

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.