GRANDE bâtit un monde où des êtres imaginaires s’invitent à danser avec nos joies, nos colères et nos peurs. Dans cette fiévreuse farandole, les corps se perdent, les peaux se touchent, les cœurs se percent et les âmes se frôlent. C’est une voix qui écorch...
