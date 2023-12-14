Top track

BU$HI & FREAKEY! - JTM

BU$HI

L'étage
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€25.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bu$hi est un artiste lyonnais originaire de la réunion qui évolue au sein du groupe saturn citizen avec son binôme Mussy.

Après avoir rejoint le collectif « Lyonzon » avec Mussy, Bu$hi décide de s'y émanciper et crée en 2021 le label Saturn records avec s...

Tout public
Présenté par Krumpp Music, en accord avec Saturn Citizen.

Lineup

Bu$hi

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

