Caprichos de Apolo presenta Chico Blanco

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Chico Blanco es probablemente uno de los artistas más influyentes de la última generación de talento nacional, sin necesariamente estar en el radar de todo el mundo. El 19 de enero llega a Caprichos de Apolo para presentar en directo "Forever 21", un doble

Organizado por Sangre.World & Apolo.

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

