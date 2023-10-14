Top track

I'll Come Crashing

A GIANT DOG, w/ Dregs and Muscle

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
About

The quintet Spoon’s Britt Daniel calls “the greatest American rock and roll / punk band since I don’t know when.”

All ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC

Lineup

Dregs, A Giant Dog

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

