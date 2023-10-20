Top track

OXBOW / Couch Slut / Omit All

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$31.10

About

“I've always been chagrined that no one understood that our songs were love songs,” OXBOW vocalist and lyricist Eugene Robinson says while reflecting on the band’s output from the last 35 years. Love may not have been the most obvious muse in their earlier Read more

PhilaMOCA and R5 Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Oxbow, Couch Slut

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

