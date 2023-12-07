Top track

Burn Me Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baba Ali + Fräulein + Joe Goddard (DJ)

Corsica Studios
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burn Me Out
Got a code?

About

Baba Ali is the combined force of American performer and musician Baba Doherty and British guitarist Nik Balchin. Onstage, Baba Ali is a captivating and seductive presence, transmitting a wall of sound that fills the room with an infectious raw energy and...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Fräulein, Baba Ali, Joe Goddard

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.