Baba Ali

Corsica Studios
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bad Vibrations welcomes Baba Ali to Corsica Studios on 7th December 2023.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bad Vibrations.

Lineup

Baba Ali

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

