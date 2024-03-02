DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Are Not Devo: Devo tribute

Whereelse?
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£13.75
About

The UK’s only DEVO tribute act.

Greetings to spuds and mutants. We are not DEVO, but we are We Are Not DEVO! Yes!

Performing choice cuts of gonzo mutato classics from throughout the career of Akron, OHIO’s finest sons; a labour of love and sincerity...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Elsewhere (UK).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

We Are Not Devo

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

