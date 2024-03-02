DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The UK’s only DEVO tribute act.
Greetings to spuds and mutants. We are not DEVO, but we are We Are Not DEVO! Yes!
Performing choice cuts of gonzo mutato classics from throughout the career of Akron, OHIO’s finest sons; a labour of love and sincerity...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.