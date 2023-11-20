DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On August 13, Mould is set to support Patti Smith at the Stern Grove Festival, an admission-free festival in San Francisco. "In the late 1970s, at a record store signing event in Minneapolis, Patti graciously signed my ‘Because The Night’ 45 RPM picture sl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.