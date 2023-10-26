Top track

DIE NERVEN

Ampere
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€29.18

About

Stets glaubwürdig und dem Underground verbunden geblieben spielten sich DIE NERVEN in den folgenden Jahren durch die Clubs und Festivals (Roskilde, Melt!, Appletree Garden, Sziget, Eurosonic), unternahmen eine Israel-Tour und veröffentlichten als erste deu Read more

Präsentiert von CLUBZWEI Konzert KG x dq agency.

Lineup

Die Nerven

Venue

Ampere

Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

