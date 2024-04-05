Top track

The Boileroom
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Landing somewhere between Dexys Midnight Runners and a jumper ready to be unravelled, Keg take pleasure in creating music which straddles chaos and knitwear. Preferring to delve into a diverse well of influences, the 7 instrumentalists that make up KEG hav...

Presented by The Boileroom.

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

