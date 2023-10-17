DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tig Notaro

Theatre Royal
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyBrighton
From £39.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. She can currently be seen in THE MORNING SHOW alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the latest s Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Tig Notaro, Mary O'Connell

Theatre Royal

New Rd, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

