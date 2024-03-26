DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paolo Crepet - Prendetevi la luna

Teatro Colosseo
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €30.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Incontro tanta gente, mi chiedo cosa possono volere da me. Certamente una guida, una speranza, forse perfino una luce che accendo i cuori di giovani e meno giovani. C'è sete e fame di parole, di pensiero. Cercano un'eresia in un mondo codificato. Non posso Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.