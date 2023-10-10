Top track

Witches' Wrath

The Bridge City Sinners

Le Molotov
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€14.28

About

The Bridge City Sinners
[Dark Folk / Punk - USA]

Les Bridge City Sinners viennent des collines brumeuses et couvertes de pins du nord-ouest du Pacifique. Ils vont du jazz de l'époque de la prohibition à la musique folklorique des Appalaches. Ce groupe Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

The Bridge City Sinners

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

