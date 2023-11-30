Top track

Hulder - Upon Frigid Winds

Hulder - UK Exclusive Debut

Downstairs at the Dome
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

American black metal sensation HULDER announce their debut UK exclusive show in London this fall 2023. Joining the bill are German atmospheric black metallers GROZA and British black metal forces named THE INFERNAL SEA and STAHLSARG.

14+ / U18s accompanie...

Presented by Cult of Parthenope.

Lineup

1
Stahlsarg, The Infernal Sea, Groza and 1 more

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

