Swans + Norman Westberg

Conservatorio di Musica "Giuseppe Verdi"
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
From €34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SWANS + Norman Westberg

All ages

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Swans, Norman Westberg

Venue

Conservatorio di Musica "Giuseppe Verdi"

Via Conservatorio 12, 20122 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

