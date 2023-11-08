Top track

Decisive Pink - Haffmilch Holiday

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Decisive Pink

The Courtyard Theatre
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Decisive Pink - Haffmilch Holiday
Got a code?

About

Comprised of Angel Deradoorian (former member of art-pop iconoclasts Dirty Projectors) and Moscow-based songwriter Kate Shilonosova, AKA Kate NV, whose music represents a buoyant mash-up of influences ranging from ’80s J-pop, early ’90s rave and the swagge Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Decisive Pink

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.