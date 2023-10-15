Top track

FAUZIA - Insurrection

FAUZIA & Maddie Ashman

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sun, 15 Oct, 3:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following her sell-out debut headline show as part of the Southbank’s Purcell Sessions, producer, DJ and singer FAUZIA, presents a specially-commissioned spatialised live show for Luminate, with cellist and co-writer Maddie Ashman. They will perform in-the Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

FAUZIA, Maddie Ashman

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm
200 capacity

