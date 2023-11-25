Top track

Battle Beast

Electric Brixton
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Famous for their energetic shows, incredibly catchy choruses and odd sense of humour, Battle Beast are destined for glory. Topping the Finnish charts for the fourth consecutive time and hitting #9 in Germany with their 2022 album “Circus of Doom”, the Hels...

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Battle Beast

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open6:30 pm

