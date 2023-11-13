Top track

Camera Obscura - Swans

SWANS

Élysée Montmartre
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Camera Obscura - Swans
About

SWANS & Norman Westberg en concert à l'Elysée Montmarte le lundi 13 Novembre à l'Elysée Montmartre

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Swans, Norman Westberg

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

