Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Album Launch Show @ SWX

SWX
Mon, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
Event information

Rough Trade is excited to present a 'Falling or Flying' album launch show from Jorja Smith at SWX. This unique event celebrates the release of her new studio album to be released via Famm on 29th September.

General Admission tickets do NOT come with an al

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Jorja Smith

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity

