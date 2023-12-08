DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HotHaus Drag Presents – Tinsel Tits – The Christmas Show!
Join us as we celebrate the Christmas season in our own cheeky and sexy way. Get your friends and family together and lets party in the way you’ve come to know and love – ‘the HotHaus way’.
HotHau...
