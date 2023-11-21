Top track

Holly Golightly - The Get Along

Holly Golightly and Band

Sala Upload
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Holly Golightly - The Get Along
About

¿Holly Golightly ha vuelto? ¡No! ¡La carismática cantante inglesa nunca se había ido…! Prueba de ello es su reciente “Do the Get Along”, un nuevo disco con grupo al completo donde la reina del sixties garage pop y el indie-folk vuelve a demostrar lo que es Read more

Organizado por La Castanya.
Lineup

Holly Golightly

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

