Top track

Sweeping Promises - An Appetite

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sweeping Promises

Songbyrd
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sweeping Promises - An Appetite
Got a code?

Event information

For more than a half century, underground music revolutionaries have taken a whack at the mundane mainstream like a piñata. England punks spat "NO FUTURE'' at germ-free adolescents. Ohio new wavers devolutionized mankind with whips. Athens art school stude Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sweeping Promises

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.