Top track

St. Paul of the Tarantulas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Opus Kink

The Polar Bear
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsHull
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

St. Paul of the Tarantulas
Got a code?

Event information

.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound X Somewhere.

Lineup

Opus Kink

Venue

The Polar Bear

229 Spring Bank, Hull HU3 1LR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.