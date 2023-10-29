Top track

Right String, Wrong Yo-Yo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reverend Horton Heat

New Cross Inn
Sun, 29 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Right String, Wrong Yo-Yo
Got a code?

About

Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live present, in partnership with Werewolf Beer:

PSYCHOBILLY FREAKOUT 2023

London's best Psychobilly weekender back for its biggest year yet

FRIDAY

Reverend Horton Heat

Spellbound

The Hyperjax

Jo Carley And The Read more

Presented by New Cross Inn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Reverend Horton Heat

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.