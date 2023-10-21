Top track

RAMPAGE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GRAVEDGR: Afterlife Tour

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

RAMPAGE
Got a code?

About

Get ready for the debut appearance of GRAVEDGR in Richmond, VA at Ember Music Hall! GRAVEDGR burst onto the scene in 2017 when Carnage introduced him to the world and has since played major festivals around the world, released 7 singles, a remix EP, and ev Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

GRAVEDGR

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends1:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.