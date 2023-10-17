DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Walk off the Earth

Troxy
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £40
About

Walk off the Earth is a Juno Award-winning multi-platinum musical phenomenon. In the past couple of years alone they've headlined Red Rocks Amphitheater and Wembley Arena, sold out the historic Sydney Opera House, notched a top-10 single in Canada for 30 s

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Ryan Mack, Walk off the Earth

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

