DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mr Giscard

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il s’appelle Monsieur Giscard. Il n’a jamais été centriste, ni président, et sûrement n’a développé aucun tropisme pour les diamants. Monsieur Giscard, contrairement à son illustre roi républicain, a de quoi tenir ses promesses avec ce premier album qui po Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Mr Giscard

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.