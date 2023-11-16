Top track

The Saxophones - Time Is Like a River

The Saxophones

POPUP!
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Alexi Erenkov’s duo, The Saxophones, create beautiful and personal music. Accompanied by his wife, Alison Alderdice, on percussion and samplers, they blend the darkness and melancholy of 1950s balladry with minimalistic woodwind arrangements, creating a hy Read more

Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

The Saxophones

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

