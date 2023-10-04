Top track

Wolf Eyes & Anthony Braxton - Rationed Rot

Wolf Eyes with Anthony Braxton

Zebulon
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
$54.08

About

On October 4th, Anthony Braxton joins Wolf Eyes’ Nate Young and John Olson in Los Angeles for an evening of epic collaboration

As the Wolf Eyes project itself now passes the quarter century mark, Nate Young and John Olson operate a duo, issuing their sing Read more

Presented by UPEND

Lineup

Anthony Braxton, Wolf Eyes

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

